Children's take on the Welsh Assembly
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

20 years of the Welsh Assembly: What children think it does

The Welsh Assembly held its first sitting 20 years ago, in May 1999.

Twenty years on, it has opened its doors for a special children's jamboree of circus skills, dancing and art.

But what does the next generation think the assembly actually does?

  • 06 May 2019
Go to next video: A look at Wales' National Assembly