Breaking records playing rugby at Everest

Rugby stars including former Wales and British Lions player Shane Williams have broken the world record for playing a match at the highest height.

The 14-minute seven-a-side match was played at 6,331m (20,770ft), near Mount Everest base camp and ended 5-5.

It formed part of the LMAX Exchange Everest Rugby Challenge, arranged by children's rugby charity Wooden Spoon which has raised more than £250,000.

Guinness World Records confirmed the record along with the highest touch rugby match which was played at 5,119m (16,794ft).