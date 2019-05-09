Video

"It's a place we can be ourselves," said young footballer Lou.

Youngsters with autism are making friends and learning new skills as part of Cwm Wanderers' Autism Spectrum Disorders academy.

Currently, 30 attend but there is a waiting list of a further 60 under-18s who want to take part.

There are plans to raise £500,000 to treble the size of the Swansea Valley initiative.