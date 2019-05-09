Video

Seven-year-old Poppy says she was "worried" before taking her national reading and maths tests.

Her mum Heidi Seage said Poppy was "concerned about working on her own and being in the test environment".

But Poppy is not alone and the children's commissioner has called for a "really good look" at school tests for six and seven-year-olds in Wales.

The Welsh Government said new assessments would give schools flexibility over when to schedule them.