Artist Sean Edwards has opened an art exhibition in Venice which includes a daily live performance by his mum.
His mother Lilly performs a monologue from her council Cardiff flat which is broadcast at the Venice Biennale.
Edwards, who is representing Wales, draws upon his working class roots in the city's Llanedeyrn estate to inspire his work.
"It was very important that an actual voice was heard in the exhibition, a voice that isn't necessarily heard in these types of privileged spaces," he said.
10 May 2019
