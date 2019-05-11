Jumper takes fast route down Snowdon

Video

Most people walk down highest mountain in Wales while many take the Snowdon Mountain Railway.

But for Base jumper Josh Beinn, there was only one way he going to descend 2,500ft - by leaping from the side of the mountain.

This is the moment the daredevil made what he says is the highest Base jump in Wales.

"It was exhilarating," said the 29-year-old after he had touched down safe.