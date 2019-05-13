The answer to homelessness in Wales?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Homelessness in Wales: Does Finland have the solution?
A scheme in Finland which has reduced the numbers of rough sleepers could also help the issue in Wales, according to the expert behind it.
Juha Kaakinen said it could work here, but thinks there is a "lack of focus" in Wales.
Julie James, the Welsh minister responsible for housing said the current system is "not for for purpose".
BBC Wales Investigates has spent the past five months looking into homelessness in Cardiff, as the number of people sleeping rough has gone up dramatically.
13 May 2019
