'It just appeared out of nowhere on fire'

Video

Having narrowly missed being struck by a light aircraft that crashed on a dual carriageway, two motorists leapt into action to save those on board.

Daniel Nicholson and Joel Snarr said they were just acting on instinct after dragging the pilot and two passengers out.

Mr Nicholson said he was the first to get to the plane: "I realised it was upside down - it was already on fire.

"I got under the wing and I could see they were all still alive, and obviously in a lot of distress."

The pair have been called heroes for their actions.

This video contains footage filmed by eye-witness Daniel Nicholson.