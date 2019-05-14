Video

Having narrowly missed being struck by a light aircraft that crashed on a busy dual carriageway near Abergavenny, two motorists sprung into action to save those on board.

Daniel Nicholson and Joel Snarr said they were just acting on instinct after dragging the pilot and two passengers out.

