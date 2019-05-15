Ex homeless firefighter 'defying stereotypes'

Video

A woman who was homeless at the age of 15 has spoken of her mission to defy stereotypes and become a firefighter.

Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, 36, lived on the streets of Newport after her father died and her mother suffered mental health problems.

She joined the fire service when she was back on her feet, after selling the Big Issue for 18 months.

Having experienced sexism in her career, Ms Cohen Hatton has been to Llanwern High School in Newport hoping to inspire girls to follow their dreams.