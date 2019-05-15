Media player
Cardiff sword killer Kane Burns caught on CCTV buying shovel
Kane Burns killed his friend Mohamed Megherbi with a samurai sword in his flat in Cardiff after he had insulted his mother.
CCTV footage shows him buying a mop and items to clean the scene in October last year.
He later bought paint, rollers and a shovel, which he used to bury Mr Megherbi's body in a shallow grave in woodland in Pentwyn.
Burns, 26, of Llanedeyrn, has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years after admitting manslaughter at Cardiff Crown Court.
15 May 2019
