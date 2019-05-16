Eve Myles: Welsh film sector 'vibrant'

Video

Keeping Faith star Eve Myles says the Welsh film and TV industry is vibrant and is helping to showcase the "secrets" in the nation's landscape.

Myles is starring in the Welsh language version of the drama, Un Bore Mercher, on S4C before the second series is shown in English later this year on BBC One.

It comes as a Welsh Assembly inquiry called for a new strategy to help sustain the boom in productions.

Myles said Wales provided a "fabulous" backdrop for film-makers from all over the world.