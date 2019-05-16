Rubbish dumped on entire stretch of road

Video

Shocking footage reveals the "heartbreaking" state of a stretch of country road after it was targeted by fly-tippers.

A farmer captured the images after rubbish was dumped along hundreds of metres of an unnamed road between Llantrisant, Tonyrefail and Pontypridd.

Witnesses said they saw men throwing rubbish out of the back of a van as it was driving along the road on Wednesday.

Nigel Wheeler, of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, believes the waste originated from a business owner who asked someone else to dispose of it.

"It's heartbreaking to see - there's a beautiful landscape and it's been trashed by mindless people," he said.

Mr Wheeler said the council believes a separate fly-tipping incident in the same area overnight on Wednesday was the "remnants of a cannabis factory".