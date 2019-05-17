Video

Mable Gower and Wendy Duff have a lot to catch up on after 76 years apart.

It was 1943 when the school friends last saw each other after being brought together by World War Two when thousands of children were evacuated from cities to rural communities.

The pair met at Powis Castle in Welshpool, after Lord Powis opened up his home and Ms Duff was evacuated to the area.

Now 92, they are believed to be the last of their year group and have been reunited as an exhibition is being run by the castle to mark its time as a school with a classroom temporarily reinstated.