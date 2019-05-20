'No clear action' on street harassment

Media player
Street harassment: 'It's so easy for things to escalate'
An 18-year-old from Cardiff has said experiences of street harassment are now "part of puberty" for some girls.
Trin has felt "paralysed with fear" after being followed "several times" by men.
The Welsh Government has "no clear action" on tackling the issue, according to the charity Plan International UK.
A spokeswoman responded by saying its strategy was "aiming to tackle all forms of abuse".
20 May 2019
