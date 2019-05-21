Two rescued after yacht stuck on rocks

Video

Two people were rescued after their yacht became stuck on a rocky island off Anglesey.

RNLI volunteers were called to help the 25-foot vessel on The Skerries, approximately two miles (3.21km) from the coast at Carmel Head, on Sunday afternoon.

The yacht could not be moved because of the low tide so the people onboard were brought back to safety.

The lifeboat crew then waited for the vessel to rise with the flooding tide, before they were able to tow it back to the harbour.