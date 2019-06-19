Video

It started off as an unusual way to raise cash - hitchhiking up and down the country to support mental health charities.

Now Gaz Owens, 25, from Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire, and his friends are running a drop-in cafe - offering help to the entire community.

It offers "just a coffee" - or a chance to get some professional counselling.

Gaz said he and and his mates were determined to "Get the Boys a Lift".