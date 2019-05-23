A look back at the Western Mail
Video

The Western Mail: A look back at its 150-year history

'Wales says yes', 'Let's make history' - just some of the front page headlines in the Western Mail's 150-year history.

Editor Catrin Pascoe says the Western Mail is "very agile" at working around challenges as readers are increasingly looking to get their news via phones and other devices.

BBC Wales takes a look back through the newspaper's history.

  • 23 May 2019
