'What we put in, the shed gives us back'
County Lines: 'What we put in, the shed gives us back'

A homelessness project in north Wales aims to keep vulnerable young people away from County Lines drugs gangs.

Former heroin addict turned teacher Scott Jenkinson started Youth Sheds in Denbighshire.

It is a project which gives people the opportunity to transform derelict buildings into a space they can call their own.

Mr Jenkinson hopes the project can spread to every town in Wales.

  • 25 May 2019
