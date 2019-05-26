The young people who survived a stroke

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stroke Awareness Month: Young people who survived a stroke
Lauren Watson was 25 when she had a stroke and lost the ability to speak.
The teaching assistant could not walk for days, and was unable to move her right arm properly.
Lauren, now 28, admits she feels lucky to be alive.
Dave Jones suffered an often fatal brainstem bleed at the age of 36, and almost two years later he still struggles with speech, memory, movement and emotions.
Stroke Association Wales wants to "dispel the myth" that strokes only happen to older people.
-
26 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48402131/stroke-awareness-month-young-people-who-survived-a-strokeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window