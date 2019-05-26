The young people who survived a stroke

Video

Lauren Watson was 25 when she had a stroke and lost the ability to speak.

The teaching assistant could not walk for days, and was unable to move her right arm properly.

Lauren, now 28, admits she feels lucky to be alive.

Dave Jones suffered an often fatal brainstem bleed at the age of 36, and almost two years later he still struggles with speech, memory, movement and emotions.

Stroke Association Wales wants to "dispel the myth" that strokes only happen to older people.