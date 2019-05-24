Owner closes quarry to public over litter

Media player
Blue Lake quarry closed to public over litter row
Visitors to the Blue Lake beauty spot in Gwynedd have been blocked from accessing it after the landowner said he is fed up of people "trashing" it.
People have been able to visit the site near Fairbourne, which is owned by Allan Titley, since the 1980s.
He used a digger to fill the access tunnel, saying "enough is enough".
24 May 2019
