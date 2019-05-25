Hundreds march for Armed Forces Day
Navy submariners march on Anglesey for Armed Forces Day

Members of the Royal Navy Submarine Service (RNSS) took to the streets in their hundreds to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

Some were awarded the Freedom of the County during a parade at Newry Beach, Holyhead.

The public were also invited to visit the navy frigate HMS St Albans berthed in Holyhead port.

A ceremony to mark the loss of HMS Thetis 80 years ago has also been held.

