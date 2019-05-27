What is the Urdd Eisteddfod?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Urdd Eisteddfod: What is the annual festival?
The annual Urdd Eisteddfod has opened in Cardiff Bay.
It is the first time the festival of Welsh literature, music and performing arts for young people will be free to visit.
Urdd Gobaith Cymru has over 55,000 members around Wales.
The event continues until Saturday.
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window