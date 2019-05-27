What is the Urdd Eisteddfod?
The annual Urdd Eisteddfod has opened in Cardiff Bay.

It is the first time the festival of Welsh literature, music and performing arts for young people will be free to visit.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru has over 55,000 members around Wales.

The event continues until Saturday.

