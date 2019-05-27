Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iwan Rheon: 'How the Urdd helped me to Winterfell'
Welsh actor Iwan Rheon plays Ramsay Bolton, one of the most reviled characters in the phenomenally successful Game of Thrones TV series.
But he might not have made it as far as he has without the Urdd Eisteddfod, he told BBC Wales.
He said his talent was recognised when the youth festival was in Cardiff previously.
He "started learning my craft" and with more confidence, he was encouraged to audition for drama schools in London.
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window