Video

Welsh actor Iwan Rheon plays Ramsay Bolton, one of the most reviled characters in the phenomenally successful Game of Thrones TV series.

But he might not have made it as far as he has without the Urdd Eisteddfod, he told BBC Wales.

He said his talent was recognised when the youth festival was in Cardiff previously.

He "started learning my craft" and with more confidence, he was encouraged to audition for drama schools in London.