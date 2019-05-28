Rugby club choir sing at 9/11 Ground Zero

Video

A touring Welsh rugby side have paid a touching tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York.

Tondu RFC performed the Welsh national anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau (Land of my Fathers) at Ground Zero.

The memorial site is where the two towers of the World Trade Center used to stand before hijackers flew two commercial aircraft into them on 11 September 2001.

The side, from Bridgend county, are on tour, accompanied by Welsh rugby legend JPR Williams.