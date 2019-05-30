'I'll leave my council home in a coffin'

Video

Some councils across Wales have started building new homes for the first time in decades, in response to a shortage in affordable housing.

More than 8,000 council homes were completed in 1976, compared to an annual average of 15 since 2000.

Now, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Anglesey, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Powys, Pembrokeshire, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan councils are building their own homes.

In Townhill, one woman said she would only leave her home "in a coffin" while another said good neighbours made the area special.