Passer-by saved Jude, 9, from Blue Pool Bay sea current
Jude Rees was nine when he was caught by a strong current at Blue Pool Bay on Gower in 2018.
It pulled him away from the shore where he had been paddling.
Ceri Saunders, an experienced sea swimmer, was walking nearby and dived into the sea to reach Jude.
She was unable to tow him to shore against the current, and told him to relax and float on his back.
Jude's dad said he had "no doubt that the advice helped to save him that day".
30 May 2019
