Footage shows lead up to savage attack

Video

CCTV footage shows the chilling moments before a man attempts to murder his girlfriend in a Cardiff newsagents.

Ahmed Ismail Ali, 34, attacked Olivia Spinks with a brick in her Grangetown flat, before chasing her to a nearby shop.

After forcing his way into the shop, Ali stabbed Ms Spinks repeatedly in the neck and head with a screwdriver he had taken from her flat.

As she lay on the floor bleeding, she was heard saying: "I'm dying, I know I'm dying. Tell my mum I love her."

Ali fled the scene in a taxi, but was soon arrested by armed police.

He admitted attempted murder and was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.