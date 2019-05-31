Canada goose making friends at pub

Media player
Granville the gosling makes friends at local pub
A Canada goose is not the first thing you would expect to see in a pub.
Granville was ignored by his parents nesting on a lake at Nigel Greaves' farm, so he began caring for him after attempts to return him to the wild failed.
They are now regulars at the Kinmel Arms Tavern in Llandyrnog, Denbighshire, where Nigel stops off for a "quick pint" on the way home from walking his pet dogs.
31 May 2019
