Hope for boy, 6, to undergo allergy trial

Hope for Wrexham boy, 6, to undergo allergy trial
"Our lives would be completely different," says Lisa Valentine.
Her son, Bradleigh, is six and has a potentially fatal peanut allergy.
The family hope he can take part in a ground-breaking trial, which could reduce his sensitivity by slowly increasing tiny doses of boiled peanuts.
Boiling peanuts reduces the amount of the peanut protein that triggers the immune system to react in an allergic reaction.
07 Jun 2019
