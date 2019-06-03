Video

When Joseph Gnagbo and fellow activists recorded a rap video which criticised the leaders of a military coup in the Ivory Coast, they had no fears about performing it in public.

But when rebel forces took over the city of Abidjan where he lived, Joseph had to go into hiding.

More than 3,000 people were killed in the violence that followed the coup, which was sparked by a disputed general election result.

Joseph sought sanctuary in Wales, and now lives in Cardiff where he has embraced Welsh culture, including learning the language and embracing rugby union.