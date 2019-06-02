Media player
M4: What could you spend £1.4bn on?
The cost of the M4 relief road keeps moving, in 2015, then First Minister Carwyn Jones said it would be "nowhere near" £1bn.
Now it's estimated to be £1.4bn plus VAT, although opponents will tell you the eventual price tag will be much higher.
BBC Wales political correspondent, Daniel Davies, has been finding out what the money could be spent on instead.
