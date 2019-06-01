Driver jumps from moving car after chase

Video

A car chase ended with a man jumping from the vehicle and leaving it in reverse in a bid to evade capture.

Police dashcam caught the incident in Wrexham involving Ashley Carl Bennett on 5 May.

Mold Crown Court heard Bennett fled from the scene but handed himself into police three days later.

He was jailed for 64 weeks after he admitted dangerous driving, disqualified driving, assaulting a police officer as an emergency worker, failing to stop and no insurance.

Bennett's barrister said fortunately no-one had been hurt and no property was damaged but it had been a "hair-brain idea" to try to get away by a young man who was "car obsessed".

Judge Timothy Petts said his manner of driving the BMW "put many people at risk".