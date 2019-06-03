Season starts for lave net fishermen

Video

Eight fisherman have been preparing for months to honour a tradition going back 400 years.

Their licences allow them to catch 15 salmon combined in their three month season which starts on Monday on the Severn estuary at Monmouthshire.

Using their traditional tools is just as important as netting a salmon, according to fourth generation lave net fisherman Martin Morgan.

It involves standing waist deep in an out-going tide, and trying to grab passing fish in homemade nets on willow frames.

The Black Rock Lave Net Fishermen, based at Portskewett, fish every other week on spring tides having walked about a mile into the estuary near the two Severn crossings.