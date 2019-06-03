Dust, noise and coughs: life by the M4

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
M4 relief road: What is life like by the motorway?
"I know people say 'not in my back yard' but for us, it really is going to feel that it's in our garden," says Magor resident Carole Poultney.
The village is located where the new M4 relief road would split from the existing motorway, if the controversial proposals go ahead.
But one family living close to the current M4 at the Brynglas tunnels say the new route would be a "godsend".
-
03 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window