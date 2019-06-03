'Breaking is the one thing that saved me'

Video

The number of GP referrals for mental health support assessments in Wales increased by 47% between 2014 and 2018.

Some public health experts now hope that social prescribing - a model which allows GPs to refer patients to community groups that may support them - could help reduce this number and ease pressure on NHS services.

Jamie Berry tried to take his own life at the age of 13 after years of bullying. He turned to breakdancing - known as "breaking" - as he battled with his mental health.

He has now gone on to set up a community group with Avant Cymru in Cymmer, Neath Port Talbot.