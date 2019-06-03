Large tyre fire tackled by three crews
Wrexham tyre fire prompts warning to residents

Plumes of black smoke can be seen near Wrexham as firefighters tackle a large tyre fire.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze in Garth Road in Trevor, at 08:37 BST.

The fire service warned people to keep windows and doors closed.

Three crews from Llangollen and Wrexham are at the scene dealing with the ongoing fire.

