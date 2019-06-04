Mike's Iraq story: 'Leave or die'

Video

He had been labelled a spy, thrown in jail and tortured. So when Mike Espirion was released from Baghdad's notorious Abu Ghraib prison after 10 years, he might have thought better times lay ahead.

He was wrong.

Instead, he had letters pushed through his door in the Christian area of Baghdad telling him: "Leave or die."

So began his arduous journey from Iraq to Wales. How he fled persecution is one of five stories being told in a virtual reality exhibition in Cardiff.