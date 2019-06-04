Why has the M4 relief road been axed?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
M4 relief road: Welsh Government scrap plans for route
A plan to build the £1.4bn M4 relief road has been scrapped by the Welsh Government.
First Minister Mark Drakeford decided to axe the project because of the cost and impact on the environment.
The scheme would have seen a six-lane motorway built south of Newport to tackle congestion
Mr Drakeford said that cabinet ministers concluded it was not acceptable due to "the financial position of the Welsh Government, the cost of the project, and its consequential impact on other capital investment priorities".
-
04 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window