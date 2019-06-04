Wildlife key in M4 relief road refusal
M4 relief road: Gwent Levels wildlife key to refusal

The affect the M4 relief road would have had on the Gwent Levels' wildlife and historic landscape was a key part of the decision to refuse the plans, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said

The Gwent Levels are coastal wetlands between Newport and the Severn estuary which has a wildlife-rich habitat and includes Sites of Special Scientific Interest.

Mr Drakeford said: "In my judgement the project's adverse impacts on the environment (taken together with its other disadvantages) outweigh its advantages."

