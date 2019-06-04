Two men sought in murder investigation

Video

The two men shown in this CCTV footage are being sought by police as they continue to investigate a murder.

Fahad Mohamed Nur was stabbed near Cathays railway station, Cardiff, at about 00:30 BST on Sunday.

The 18-year-old was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he died from his injuries.

Police have released CCTV footage of two men leaving the area near the train station they want to speak to.