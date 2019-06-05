From war-torn Syria to new life in Wales

Video

As the fighting worsened in Syria, Hazar Almahmoud knew she and her daughter had to flee.

So they embarked on a perilous 2,200-mile journey by car, plane and boat across Europe for the safety of the UK.

It meant paying a total of 13,000 Euros to smugglers and risking their lives to seek asylum.

Now she calls Wales "home" as she settles into a new life in Cardiff where she has had various jobs and volunteers, helping other refugees.