M4 Llanelli to Cardiff commute a 'love-hate' relationship
Commuting up to two hours a day between Llanelli and Cardiff is a "love-hate" relationship for motorist Emma Heyes.
The amount of traffic on the M4 west of Swansea has seen the biggest proportional rise in south Wales since 2000.
Commuters report congestion has got worse.
Emma travels three times a week but manages to work one day a week from home.
She takes us on a typical morning journey, which starts with dropping her youngest son off at school.
10 Jun 2019
