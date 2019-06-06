'Who knows what's around the corner?'

Video

Two workers share their thoughts ahead of an announcement by Ford about the future of its Bridgend plant.

Ford Europe and bosses from the United States are due to meet union leaders at its Essex headquarters later.

The Bridgend plant employs 1,700 workers from across south Wales.

Ford said it would not comment on speculation but workers outside the plant on Thursday morning said they feared the worst.

Tony Phillips, who has been at the plant for 31 years, said he was "gutted" while fellow worker Mark Lendrum said he was "devastated" by the speculation.