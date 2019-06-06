'Deeply worrying' for Bridgend

Media player
Ford Bridgend: Deeply worrying time - Carwyn Jones AM
Bridgend AM and former first minister Carwyn Jones says it is a deeply worrying time for the town and Ford workers.
An announcement on the proposed closure of the US car giant's engine plant will be made on Thursday, the BBC has been told.
Ford Europe and bosses from the United States will meet union leaders at its Essex headquarters.
The plant employs 1,700 workers from across south Wales and the GMB union said closure would "mean disaster".
Mr Jones said the plant employed people not only from Bridgend itself but a wide area.
06 Jun 2019
