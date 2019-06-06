Video

Bridgend MP Madeleine Moon has said she is "devastated" about Ford's intention to close its engine plant in the town in 2020, with the loss of 1,700 jobs.

Union officials have been details of the plans at a meeting with Ford bosses which included the offer of redeployment of workers to other sites.

Workers are being sent home after receiving a letter, which says they will lose their jobs in phases from 25 September next year.

Ford blamed "changing customer demand and cost" on its closure plans but denied Brexit had anything to do with the matter.

Labour MP Ms Moon said the Welsh Government, unions and Bridgend AM Carwyn Jones - the former first minister - had done all they could to keep it open.

She disputed Ford's insistence that Brexit was not a factor.