Chevron explosion: Firm fined £5m after Pembroke deaths
Four contractors died at the Chevron oil refinery in 2011, after flammable gases inside a chemical storage tank ignited.
Dennis Riley, 52, Robert Broome, 48, Andrew Jenkins, 33, and Julie Jones, 54, lost their lives after the explosion in Pembroke.
A fifth worker, Andrew Phillips, was caught in the flames but survived with life-changing burns.
Chevron will have to pay a £5m fine and court costs of £1m as part of a deal it struck with Valero Energy UK Limited, which bought the site shortly after the disaster.
06 Jun 2019
