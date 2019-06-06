End of an era for Ford in Bridgend
Bridgend Ford closure: End of an era

Four decades of manufacturing have been axed, with production at Ford's Bridgend plant set to come to a halt in 2020 after the company announced it is axing the site, with the loss of 1,700 jobs.

  • 06 Jun 2019