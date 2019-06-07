Media player
Ford Bridgend: 'We got let down big time' says worker
Jeremie Manning is one of the workers affected by the news that Ford's engine plant in Bridgend will close in 2020.
He said it was "very difficult" ringing his wife and telling her the news.
"We feel let down big time," he told BBC Wales.
Ford put the decision down to "changing customer demand and cost".
