'How encephalitis put my life on hold'
How Japanese encephalitis put lecturer's life 'on hold'

A Bangor University lecturer who contracted Japanese encephalitis whilst in China said if she can move home she can "live a free life".

Dr Sophie Williams, 35, collapsed and spent weeks in a coma after she was bitten by a mosquito in 2015 while researching illegal trade in orchids.

Now she is on a ventilator and needs 24-hour care at a Wrexham care home.

Her partner Robert Annewandter said until the couple's home in Bangor can be adapted for her, their life will be "on hold".

  • 08 Jun 2019
